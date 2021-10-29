iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.03% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 741,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after buying an additional 20,696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDV opened at $25.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

