iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.68 and last traded at $59.74. 1,693,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 1,624,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.28.

