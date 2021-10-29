iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Up 1%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.70 and last traded at $70.65. 44,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 91,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.