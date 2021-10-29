iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Up 1.3%

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.67 and last traded at $70.67. 7,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 25,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.69.

