iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Trading 1.5% Higher

iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.88 and last traded at $73.88. Approximately 31,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 130,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.