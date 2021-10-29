iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Trading 2.3% Higher

iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)’s share price traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.66 and last traded at $51.66. 5,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 101,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,173,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $7,408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,160,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,859,000.

