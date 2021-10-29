iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Trading Up 1.3%

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)’s share price were up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $58.93 and last traded at $58.93. Approximately 5,553 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 27,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000.

