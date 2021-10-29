iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) were up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $64.87. Approximately 11,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 21,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,620,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,363,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,174,000.

