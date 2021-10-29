iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Up 0.9%

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)’s share price shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.13 and last traded at $67.13. 10,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 26,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,379,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,516,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,584,000. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $936,000.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.