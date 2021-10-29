iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,071,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,700,000 after purchasing an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,286,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000.

MCHI opened at $70.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $64.95 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

