iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) by 4,483.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.83% of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of SCJ opened at $79.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28.

