iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247,541 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $69,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,137,000 after buying an additional 720,054 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,811,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 225.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,294,000 after buying an additional 478,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,491,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $96.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.58.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

