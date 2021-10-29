iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Trading Down 0%

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.27 and last traded at $54.29. Approximately 2,573,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 3,027,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.76.

