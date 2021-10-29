iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $110.44 and last traded at $110.44. 2,077,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,632,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.46.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.49.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.