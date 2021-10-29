iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $460.98

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $460.98 and last traded at $460.60, with a volume of 246442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $460.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

