iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ) Trading 0.7% Higher

iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF (TSE:CDZ)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$32.33 and last traded at C$32.33. 13,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 25,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.89.

