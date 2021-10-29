iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rollins Financial raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

IYH stock opened at $286.44 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $217.02 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

