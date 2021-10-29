Isiklar Coin Price Up 38.4% This Week (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001354 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and $658,314.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00050092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00230142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004759 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00098534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

ISIKC is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Isiklar Coin is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

