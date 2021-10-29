Islet Management LP Buys New Stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 284,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000. Islet Management LP owned about 0.67% of AXT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $166,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of AXTI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. 3,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. AXT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $337.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

