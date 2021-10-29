Ispolink (ISP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.66 Million

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $1.25 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00049865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.22 or 0.00234456 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00098507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ispolink

ISP is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,201,294,913 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Buying and Selling Ispolink

