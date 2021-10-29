Italo Market Capitalization Achieves $22,512.57 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 105.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Italo has a total market cap of $22,512.57 and $291.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00069283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00072010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00096006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.49 or 0.99683615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,405.33 or 0.07012268 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022065 BTC.

Italo Coin Profile

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Italo’s official website is italo.network . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Italo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.