Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,678,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.40% of Iteris worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,618,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Iteris by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Iteris by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 46,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a market cap of $221.38 million, a P/E ratio of 529.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

