ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.74

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.74 and traded as low as $56.42. ITOCHU shares last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 17,086 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
