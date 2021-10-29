ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.74

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.74 and traded as low as $56.42. ITOCHU shares last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 17,086 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ITOCHU Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

