Jade Currency (JADE) Hits Market Cap of $8.70 Million

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Jade Currency has a total market cap of $8.70 million and $1.64 million worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jade Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded up 68.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00070757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00095157 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,462.25 or 1.00153932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,374.93 or 0.07014903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021864 BTC.

Jade Currency Profile

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com . Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jade Currency

