JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS.

Shares of JAKKS Pacific stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 236,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.84. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 103,721.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.49% of JAKKS Pacific worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.