JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.01

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $11.73. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 412,252 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The company has a market cap of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.40. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

