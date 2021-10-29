Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ JSML traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $67.02. 3,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,246. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $73.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

