Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 61.5% from the September 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 47,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,241. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

