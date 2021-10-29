Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JAPAY stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Japan Tobacco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Japan Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.

