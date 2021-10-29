Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Short Interest Update

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
JAPAY stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Japan Tobacco will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
About Japan Tobacco
Japan Tobacco, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of tobacco, pharmaceutical and processed food products. It operates through the following divisions: Japanese Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. The Japanese Domestic segment deals with the production and sale of tobacco products in domestic areas.
