Jason Park Sells 88,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $3,168,990.00.

DraftKings stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. 8,249,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,740,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.10. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in DraftKings by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

