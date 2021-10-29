Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Boyd Gaming Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Gaming in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.60.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 84.3% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 21.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

