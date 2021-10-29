Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $5.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

Shares of FISV opened at $98.53 on Friday. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $92.81 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.