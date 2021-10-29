Jeffrey Niew Sells 121,396 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04.

KN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. 15,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Knowles by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 53.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

