Jeffrey Niew Sells 121,396 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04.
KN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. 15,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Knowles by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Knowles by 53.8% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.