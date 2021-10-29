JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the September 30th total of 124,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $481,000.

JOFF opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

