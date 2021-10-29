Johnson Controls International (JCI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day moving average is $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The company has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

