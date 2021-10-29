Joseph W. Sutton Sells 34,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,727,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph W. Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph W. Sutton sold 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00.

Shares of AMRC traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 770,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,791. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.27 and a fifty-two week high of $82.82.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ameresco by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameresco by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,799,000 after acquiring an additional 109,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 361,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,583,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ameresco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

