Joshua Foukas Sells 181 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Joshua Foukas sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $17,225.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joshua Foukas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Joshua Foukas sold 249 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $24,170.43.

NYSE USNA traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

