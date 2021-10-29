Joshua Foukas Sells 181 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) insider Joshua Foukas sold 181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.17, for a total transaction of $17,225.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Joshua Foukas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 5th, Joshua Foukas sold 249 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $24,170.43.
NYSE USNA traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.00 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20.
Several research firms have recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 8th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 329.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.
