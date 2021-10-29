JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 137,084 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 305.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The company has a market cap of $871.30 million, a P/E ratio of 86.39 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

