JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 23,137 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.66% of Kimball International worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 874.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 97,810 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kourtney L. Smith sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $27,434.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,569 shares in the company, valued at $446,873.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KBAL stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $403.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.91. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $146.19 million for the quarter. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

