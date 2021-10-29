JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires Shares of 88,906 Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Global Industrial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Global Industrial in the second quarter worth $261,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE GIC opened at $39.44 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.12.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $131,009.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,950.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

