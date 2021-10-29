JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTT opened at $25.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.00. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

