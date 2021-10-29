JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) by 19,586.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,054 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Lordstown Motors worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth $676,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 203.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 151,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 101,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 541.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 302,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 359.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,289,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $8.89.

RIDE opened at $5.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.