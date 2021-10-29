JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 13,617 Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.56% of Luther Burbank worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBC stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.76. Luther Burbank Co. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

LBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

