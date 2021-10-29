JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 22,304 Shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.36% of Apollo Investment worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,947 shares during the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AINV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $13.75 to $13.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

AINV opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. The company has a market cap of $876.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 66.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

