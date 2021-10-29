JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 246,511 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 428,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Micro Focus International worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MFGP. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 42.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MFGP opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Micro Focus International plc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Micro Focus International Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

