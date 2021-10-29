JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 73,678 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.02% of Olympic Steel worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after acquiring an additional 21,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 914,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 15,696 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 35.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

