JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 66.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 342,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of Triumph Group worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,272,000 after buying an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,115,000 after buying an additional 557,848 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,316,000 after buying an additional 443,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,093,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Triumph Group by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after buying an additional 65,971 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $20.04 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

