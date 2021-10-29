JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $38.94 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.79.

