JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,631 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Vivint Smart Home worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VVNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 133.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 40.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 120,924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 37.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VVNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

NYSE VVNT opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $355.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

