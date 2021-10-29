JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 89.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978,308 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Yatsen worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Yatsen by 2,735.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.